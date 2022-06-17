THROUGH JUNE 16
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|62
|236
|82
|47
|.347
|M.Machado SD
|63
|244
|80
|46
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|61
|216
|70
|30
|.324
|Harper Phi
|59
|229
|74
|48
|.323
|Cooper Mia
|54
|193
|60
|21
|.311
|Iglesias Col
|52
|189
|57
|19
|.302
|T.Turner LAD
|62
|242
|72
|32
|.298
|Canha NYM
|52
|183
|54
|30
|.295
|Bell Was
|66
|238
|70
|34
|.294
|Swanson Atl
|65
|238
|69
|39
|.290
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Alonso, New York, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; C.Walker, Arizona, 16; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; 5 tied at 13.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 59; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 47; Harper, Philadelphia, 46; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 44; M.Machado, San Diego, 43; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 41; Arenado, St. Louis, 41; Bell, Washington, 41.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Carrasco, New York, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2; 3 tied at 6-3.
