THROUGH JUNE 16

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL622368247.347
M.Machado SD632448046.328
McNeil NYM612167030.324
Harper Phi592297448.323
Cooper Mia541936021.311
Iglesias Col521895719.302
T.Turner LAD622427232.298
Canha NYM521835430.295
Bell Was662387034.294
Swanson Atl652386939.290

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Alonso, New York, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; C.Walker, Arizona, 16; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; 5 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 59; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 47; Harper, Philadelphia, 46; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 44; M.Machado, San Diego, 43; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 41; Arenado, St. Louis, 41; Bell, Washington, 41.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Carrasco, New York, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2; 3 tied at 6-3.

