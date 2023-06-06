THROUGH JUNE 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|62
|265
|88
|35
|.332
|Yoshida Bos
|53
|207
|66
|34
|.319
|Y.Díaz TB
|52
|196
|62
|41
|.316
|Urshela LAA
|56
|200
|62
|21
|.310
|Franco TB
|58
|230
|71
|38
|.309
|Hays Bal
|54
|197
|60
|30
|.305
|Semien Tex
|60
|250
|76
|55
|.304
|Merrifield Tor
|55
|200
|60
|28
|.300
|Greene Det
|52
|203
|60
|29
|.296
|Dubón Hou
|47
|187
|55
|33
|.294
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 13; 5 tied at 12.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 53; A.García, Texas, 52; Semien, Texas, 50; Devers, Boston, 49; Heim, Texas, 46; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 42; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 42; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Bichette, Toronto, 41; Judge, New York, 40.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 8-2; Cole, New York, 7-0; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; J.Gray, Texas, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.