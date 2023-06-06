THROUGH JUNE 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor622658835.332
Yoshida Bos532076634.319
Y.Díaz TB521966241.316
Urshela LAA562006221.310
Franco TB582307138.309
Hays Bal541976030.305
Semien Tex602507655.304
Merrifield Tor552006028.300
Greene Det522036029.296
Dubón Hou471875533.294

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 53; A.García, Texas, 52; Semien, Texas, 50; Devers, Boston, 49; Heim, Texas, 46; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 42; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 42; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Bichette, Toronto, 41; Judge, New York, 40.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 8-2; Cole, New York, 7-0; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; J.Gray, Texas, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

