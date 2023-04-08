THROUGH APRIL 7
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|9
|30
|14
|3
|.467
|Freeman LAD
|9
|35
|15
|8
|.429
|Swanson ChC
|7
|28
|12
|9
|.429
|Reynolds Pit
|8
|33
|14
|10
|.424
|Stott Phi
|8
|31
|13
|0
|.419
|B.Anderson Mil
|8
|24
|10
|8
|.417
|Estrada SF
|7
|29
|12
|5
|.414
|Stephenson Cin
|7
|26
|10
|3
|.385
|McCutchen Pit
|8
|24
|9
|3
|.375
|Happ ChC
|7
|24
|9
|6
|.375
Home Runs
Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; Alonso, New York, 5; 12 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 14; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 11; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 10; Alonso, New York, 10; Olson, Atlanta, 10; Outman, Los Angeles, 9; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 8; Arenado, St. Louis, 8; Bogaerts, San Diego, 8; 9 tied at 7.
Pitching
Freeland, Colorado, 2-0; Montgomery, St. Louis, 2-0; Stroman, Chicago, 2-0; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 2-0; Wacha, San Diego, 2-0; Gore, Washington, 2-0; Senga, New York, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Jameson, Arizona, 2-0; Junis, San Francisco, 2-0.
