THROUGH APRIL 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia930143.467
Freeman LAD935158.429
Swanson ChC728129.429
Reynolds Pit8331410.424
Stott Phi831130.419
B.Anderson Mil824108.417
Estrada SF729125.414
Stephenson Cin726103.385
McCutchen Pit82493.375
Happ ChC72496.375

Home Runs

Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; Alonso, New York, 5; 12 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 14; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 11; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 10; Alonso, New York, 10; Olson, Atlanta, 10; Outman, Los Angeles, 9; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 8; Arenado, St. Louis, 8; Bogaerts, San Diego, 8; 9 tied at 7.

Pitching

Freeland, Colorado, 2-0; Montgomery, St. Louis, 2-0; Stroman, Chicago, 2-0; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 2-0; Wacha, San Diego, 2-0; Gore, Washington, 2-0; Senga, New York, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Jameson, Arizona, 2-0; Junis, San Francisco, 2-0.

