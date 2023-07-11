THROUGH JULY 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB782979658.323
Bichette Tor9038512246.317
Yoshida Bos783019547.316
Hays Bal782879045.314
J.Naylor Cle792959033.305
Ohtani LAA8934110363.302
Taveras Tex762758143.295
Verdugo Bos833289557.290
J.Ramírez Cle863369755.289
Turner Bos873339655.288

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Robert Jr., Chicago, 26; A.García, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Burger, Chicago, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; 5 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; Devers, Boston, 70; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 64; Heim, Texas, 59; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 58; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 58; 5 tied at 56.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-2; Kremer, Baltimore, 9-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Dunning, Texas, 8-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-6.

