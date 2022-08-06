THROUGH AUGUST 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL10037912573.330
Freeman LAD10641313474.324
J.Iglesias Col9234010640.312
T.Turner LAD10643113264.306
McNeil NYM9333010045.303
Bell Was10638311656.303
Swanson Atl10741212371.299
Lux LAD973099253.298
S.Marte NYM8936310860.298
Riley Atl10541112264.297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 34; Alonso, New York, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Betts, Los Angeles, 25; Tellez, Milwaukee, 22; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; 5 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 91; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 82; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 77; Lindor, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 72; Tellez, Milwaukee, 70; Riley, Atlanta, 69; Olson, Atlanta, 68; Freeman, Los Angeles, 68; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 67.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 13-1; Wright, Atlanta, 13-5; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 12-1; Carrasco, New York, 12-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 11-6; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Alcantara, Miami, 10-4; Darvish, San Diego, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-5.

