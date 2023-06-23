THROUGH JUNE 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Hays Bal682518140.323
Bichette Tor7632310239.316
Y.Díaz TB642467649.309
Yoshida Bos672618040.307
Verdugo Bos712848651.303
Taveras Tex612186537.298
Ohtani LAA752898650.298
Arozarena TB752667947.297
Merrifield Tor692527430.294
J.Ramírez Cle712838344.293

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Judge, New York, 19; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; A.García, Texas, 17; Burger, Chicago, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Perez, Kansas City, 15; Jung, Texas, 15.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 60; Devers, Boston, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 55; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 55; Heim, Texas, 54; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; Semien, Texas, 54; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 50; 2 tied at 46.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Gausman, Toronto, 7-3; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-3.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you