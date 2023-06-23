THROUGH JUNE 22
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Hays Bal
|68
|251
|81
|40
|.323
|Bichette Tor
|76
|323
|102
|39
|.316
|Y.Díaz TB
|64
|246
|76
|49
|.309
|Yoshida Bos
|67
|261
|80
|40
|.307
|Verdugo Bos
|71
|284
|86
|51
|.303
|Taveras Tex
|61
|218
|65
|37
|.298
|Ohtani LAA
|75
|289
|86
|50
|.298
|Arozarena TB
|75
|266
|79
|47
|.297
|Merrifield Tor
|69
|252
|74
|30
|.294
|J.Ramírez Cle
|71
|283
|83
|44
|.293
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Judge, New York, 19; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; A.García, Texas, 17; Burger, Chicago, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Perez, Kansas City, 15; Jung, Texas, 15.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 60; Devers, Boston, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 55; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 55; Heim, Texas, 54; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; Semien, Texas, 54; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 50; 2 tied at 46.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Gausman, Toronto, 7-3; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-3.
