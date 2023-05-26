THROUGH MAY 25

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB431565237.333
Bichette Tor512187131.326
Hays Bal461675225.311
Arozarena TB511835634.306
Rizzo NYY511976030.305
Urshela LAA471675018.299
Yoshida Bos421644927.299
Guerrero Jr. Tor481885626.298
Dubón Hou401584729.297
Alvarez Hou431554629.297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 8 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 36; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 36; Jung, Texas, 35; 2 tied at 34.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 6-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-0; 4 tied at 5-1.

