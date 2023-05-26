THROUGH MAY 25
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|43
|156
|52
|37
|.333
|Bichette Tor
|51
|218
|71
|31
|.326
|Hays Bal
|46
|167
|52
|25
|.311
|Arozarena TB
|51
|183
|56
|34
|.306
|Rizzo NYY
|51
|197
|60
|30
|.305
|Urshela LAA
|47
|167
|50
|18
|.299
|Yoshida Bos
|42
|164
|49
|27
|.299
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|48
|188
|56
|26
|.298
|Dubón Hou
|40
|158
|47
|29
|.297
|Alvarez Hou
|43
|155
|46
|29
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 8 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 36; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 36; Jung, Texas, 35; 2 tied at 34.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 6-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-0; 4 tied at 5-1.
