THROUGH JUNE 20

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL662548648.339
M.Machado SD662538348.328
McNeil NYM652267433.327
Harper Phi602307548.326
Cooper Mia572056422.312
T.Turner LAD652567733.301
Iglesias Col541975920.299
Cron Col672627841.298
Bell Was692487337.294
Swanson Atl682497341.293

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 19; C.Walker, Arizona, 18; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; 3 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 64; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 58; Cron, Colorado, 52; Lindor, New York, 52; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Arenado, St. Louis, 45; Bell, Washington, 44; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 42.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; Wright, Atlanta, 7-4; 3 tied at 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

