THROUGH JUNE 20
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|66
|254
|86
|48
|.339
|M.Machado SD
|66
|253
|83
|48
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|65
|226
|74
|33
|.327
|Harper Phi
|60
|230
|75
|48
|.326
|Cooper Mia
|57
|205
|64
|22
|.312
|T.Turner LAD
|65
|256
|77
|33
|.301
|Iglesias Col
|54
|197
|59
|20
|.299
|Cron Col
|67
|262
|78
|41
|.298
|Bell Was
|69
|248
|73
|37
|.294
|Swanson Atl
|68
|249
|73
|41
|.293
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 19; C.Walker, Arizona, 18; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; 3 tied at 14.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 64; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 58; Cron, Colorado, 52; Lindor, New York, 52; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Arenado, St. Louis, 45; Bell, Washington, 44; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 42.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; Wright, Atlanta, 7-4; 3 tied at 6-2.
