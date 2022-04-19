THROUGH APRIL 18
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Olson Atl
|12
|42
|19
|8
|.452
|Suzuki ChC
|11
|29
|12
|9
|.414
|Beer Ari
|10
|28
|11
|3
|.393
|Arenado StL
|9
|34
|13
|9
|.382
|Hosmer SD
|10
|37
|14
|3
|.378
|J.Sánchez Mia
|9
|39
|14
|6
|.359
|Bryant Col
|10
|39
|14
|10
|.359
|Wendle Mia
|9
|28
|10
|4
|.357
|Edman StL
|9
|31
|11
|4
|.355
|M.Machado SD
|12
|48
|17
|10
|.354
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Arenado, St. Louis, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; 8 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Cron, Colorado, 14; Alonso, New York, 14; Arenado, St. Louis, 12; Suzuki, Chicago, 11; Bell, Washington, 11; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 10; Wisdom, Chicago, 10; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 10; Harper, Philadelphia, 10; S.Marte, New York, 10.
Pitching
Scherzer, New York, 3-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Bassitt, New York, 2-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Chacín, Colorado, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0; 3 tied at 2-1.
