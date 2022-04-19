THROUGH APRIL 18

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Olson Atl1242198.452
Suzuki ChC1129129.414
Beer Ari1028113.393
Arenado StL934139.382
Hosmer SD1037143.378
J.Sánchez Mia939146.359
Bryant Col10391410.359
Wendle Mia928104.357
Edman StL931114.355
M.Machado SD12481710.354

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Arenado, St. Louis, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; 8 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Cron, Colorado, 14; Alonso, New York, 14; Arenado, St. Louis, 12; Suzuki, Chicago, 11; Bell, Washington, 11; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 10; Wisdom, Chicago, 10; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 10; Harper, Philadelphia, 10; S.Marte, New York, 10.

Pitching

Scherzer, New York, 3-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Bassitt, New York, 2-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Chacín, Colorado, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0; 3 tied at 2-1.

