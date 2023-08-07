THROUGH AUGUST 6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|106
|449
|144
|50
|.321
|Y.Díaz TB
|95
|362
|114
|67
|.315
|Yoshida Bos
|99
|385
|118
|56
|.306
|Ohtani LAA
|111
|415
|127
|86
|.306
|J.Naylor Cle
|96
|360
|110
|41
|.306
|Tucker Hou
|111
|404
|119
|62
|.295
|Merrifield Tor
|105
|389
|114
|51
|.293
|J.Ramírez Cle
|109
|426
|123
|67
|.289
|Hays Bal
|99
|366
|105
|52
|.287
|Turner Bos
|105
|401
|114
|67
|.284
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Robert Jr., Chicago, 30; A.García, Texas, 29; Devers, Boston, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Jung, Texas, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 21; Siri, Tampa Bay, 21; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 21; 3 tied at 20.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 79; Tucker, Houston, 77; Suárez, Seattle, 72; Turner, Boston, 71; Semien, Texas, 71; Heim, Texas, 70; Bregman, Houston, 70.
Pitching
Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Gibson, Baltimore, 11-6; Bassitt, Toronto, 11-6; Cole, New York, 10-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Kirby, Seattle, 10-8; Baumann, Baltimore, 9-0; 2 tied at 9-3.
