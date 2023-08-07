THROUGH AUGUST 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor10644914450.321
Y.Díaz TB9536211467.315
Yoshida Bos9938511856.306
Ohtani LAA11141512786.306
J.Naylor Cle9636011041.306
Tucker Hou11140411962.295
Merrifield Tor10538911451.293
J.Ramírez Cle10942612367.289
Hays Bal9936610552.287
Turner Bos10540111467.284

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Robert Jr., Chicago, 30; A.García, Texas, 29; Devers, Boston, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Jung, Texas, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 21; Siri, Tampa Bay, 21; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 21; 3 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 79; Tucker, Houston, 77; Suárez, Seattle, 72; Turner, Boston, 71; Semien, Texas, 71; Heim, Texas, 70; Bregman, Houston, 70.

Pitching

Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Gibson, Baltimore, 11-6; Bassitt, Toronto, 11-6; Cole, New York, 10-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Kirby, Seattle, 10-8; Baumann, Baltimore, 9-0; 2 tied at 9-3.

