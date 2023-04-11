THROUGH APRIL 10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|10
|40
|19
|7
|.475
|Duvall Bos
|8
|33
|15
|11
|.455
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|10
|41
|18
|9
|.439
|Torres NYY
|10
|31
|12
|7
|.387
|Rutschman Bal
|10
|40
|15
|6
|.375
|Urshela LAA
|8
|33
|12
|8
|.364
|Bichette Tor
|10
|47
|17
|9
|.362
|Arozarena TB
|10
|39
|14
|9
|.359
|Trout LAA
|9
|31
|11
|9
|.355
|Straw Cle
|11
|35
|12
|7
|.343
Home Runs
Duvall, Boston, 4; Judge, New York, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Robert Jr., Chicago, 4; 13 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 16; Duvall, Boston, 14; M.Chapman, Toronto, 14; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 10; 8 tied at 9.
Pitching
Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.
