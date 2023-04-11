THROUGH APRIL 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor1040197.475
Duvall Bos8331511.455
Guerrero Jr. Tor1041189.439
Torres NYY1031127.387
Rutschman Bal1040156.375
Urshela LAA833128.364
Bichette Tor1047179.362
Arozarena TB1039149.359
Trout LAA931119.355
Straw Cle1135127.343

Home Runs

Duvall, Boston, 4; Judge, New York, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Robert Jr., Chicago, 4; 13 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 16; Duvall, Boston, 14; M.Chapman, Toronto, 14; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 10; 8 tied at 9.

Pitching

Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.

