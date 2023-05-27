THROUGH MAY 26
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|47
|174
|65
|17
|.374
|Freeman LAD
|53
|210
|70
|43
|.333
|E.Díaz Col
|45
|151
|50
|20
|.331
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|52
|205
|66
|46
|.322
|Gurriel Jr. Ari
|45
|171
|54
|29
|.316
|De La Cruz Mia
|48
|174
|53
|23
|.305
|Nimmo NYM
|51
|198
|60
|32
|.303
|Castellanos Phi
|52
|203
|61
|34
|.300
|T.Estrada SF
|47
|193
|58
|30
|.301
|Meneses Was
|49
|207
|62
|20
|.300
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 19; Muncy, Los Angeles, 16; Soler, Miami, 16; Olson, Atlanta, 14; Gorman, St. Louis, 13; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Tellez, Milwaukee, 12; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 12; 6 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 45; Gorman, St. Louis, 40; Lindor, New York, 38; Murphy, Atlanta, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 37; Bohm, Philadelphia, 37; Olson, Atlanta, 37; Arenado, St. Louis, 35; C.Walker, Arizona, 34; 2 tied at 33.
Pitching
Keller, Pittsburgh, 6-1; Gallen, Arizona, 6-2; Steele, Chicago, 6-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-4; Wacha, San Diego, 5-1; Smyly, Chicago, 5-1; Kelly, Arizona, 5-3; Ty.Megill, New York, 5-3; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 5-4; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 5-4.
