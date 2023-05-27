THROUGH MAY 26

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia471746517.374
Freeman LAD532107043.333
E.Díaz Col451515020.331
Acuña Jr. Atl522056646.322
Gurriel Jr. Ari451715429.316
De La Cruz Mia481745323.305
Nimmo NYM511986032.303
Castellanos Phi522036134.300
T.Estrada SF471935830.301
Meneses Was492076220.300

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 19; Muncy, Los Angeles, 16; Soler, Miami, 16; Olson, Atlanta, 14; Gorman, St. Louis, 13; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Tellez, Milwaukee, 12; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 12; 6 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 45; Gorman, St. Louis, 40; Lindor, New York, 38; Murphy, Atlanta, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 37; Bohm, Philadelphia, 37; Olson, Atlanta, 37; Arenado, St. Louis, 35; C.Walker, Arizona, 34; 2 tied at 33.

Pitching

Keller, Pittsburgh, 6-1; Gallen, Arizona, 6-2; Steele, Chicago, 6-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-4; Wacha, San Diego, 5-1; Smyly, Chicago, 5-1; Kelly, Arizona, 5-3; Ty.Megill, New York, 5-3; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 5-4; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 5-4.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you