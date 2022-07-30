THROUGH JULY 29
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|94
|356
|119
|68
|.334
|Freeman LAD
|99
|385
|123
|68
|.319
|T.Turner LAD
|99
|402
|125
|60
|.311
|Bell Was
|100
|363
|111
|51
|.306
|S.Marte NYM
|83
|338
|103
|57
|.305
|Lux LAD
|91
|290
|88
|49
|.303
|Iglesias Col
|84
|307
|93
|34
|.303
|Hoerner ChC
|84
|300
|90
|33
|.300
|Riley Atl
|99
|388
|116
|61
|.299
|M.Machado SD
|90
|342
|102
|62
|.298
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 5 tied at 20.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 78; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 72; Cron, Colorado, 71; Lindor, New York, 67; Riley, Atlanta, 67; Olson, Atlanta, 66; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 65; Freeman, Los Angeles, 65; Tellez, Milwaukee, 64.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 10-6; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-3; 3 tied at 9-4.
