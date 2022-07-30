THROUGH JULY 29

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL9435611968.334
Freeman LAD9938512368.319
T.Turner LAD9940212560.311
Bell Was10036311151.306
S.Marte NYM8333810357.305
Lux LAD912908849.303
Iglesias Col843079334.303
Hoerner ChC843009033.300
Riley Atl9938811661.299
M.Machado SD9034210262.298

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 5 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 78; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 72; Cron, Colorado, 71; Lindor, New York, 67; Riley, Atlanta, 67; Olson, Atlanta, 66; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 65; Freeman, Los Angeles, 65; Tellez, Milwaukee, 64.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 10-6; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-3; 3 tied at 9-4.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you