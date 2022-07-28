THROUGH JULY 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min8832410854.333
Devers Bos8734911362.324
Benintendi KC9334711140.320
Bogaerts Bos9535011155.317
Gurriel Jr. Tor8832310140.313
Kirk Tor872858948.312
T.Anderson ChW702949148.310
France Sea8433310338.309
Alvarez Hou822858864.309
Robert ChW743069248.301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 82; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Tucker, Houston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; A.García, Texas, 61; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you