THROUGH AUGUST 17

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB10440112972.322
Bichette Tor10644914450.321
Ohtani LAA12044713792.306
J.Naylor Cle9636011041.306
Yoshida Bos10641012358.300
Merrifield Tor11442912957.301
Tucker Hou12044113169.297
Turner Bos10941711970.285
J.Ramírez Cle11645113070.288
Semien Tex12150014196.282

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Robert Jr., Chicago, 32; A.García, Texas, 30; Devers, Boston, 27; Burger, Miami, 25; Tucker, Houston, 24; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 24; Judge, New York, 23; Siri, Tampa Bay, 23; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 23.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 92; A.García, Texas, 91; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 83; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Bregman, Houston, 79; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 78; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 78; Semien, Texas, 78; 2 tied at 75.

Pitching

Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 11-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 11-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 11-7; Cole, New York, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; Kirby, Seattle, 10-8.

