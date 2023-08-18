THROUGH AUGUST 17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|104
|401
|129
|72
|.322
|Bichette Tor
|106
|449
|144
|50
|.321
|Ohtani LAA
|120
|447
|137
|92
|.306
|J.Naylor Cle
|96
|360
|110
|41
|.306
|Yoshida Bos
|106
|410
|123
|58
|.300
|Merrifield Tor
|114
|429
|129
|57
|.301
|Tucker Hou
|120
|441
|131
|69
|.297
|Turner Bos
|109
|417
|119
|70
|.285
|J.Ramírez Cle
|116
|451
|130
|70
|.288
|Semien Tex
|121
|500
|141
|96
|.282
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Robert Jr., Chicago, 32; A.García, Texas, 30; Devers, Boston, 27; Burger, Miami, 25; Tucker, Houston, 24; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 24; Judge, New York, 23; Siri, Tampa Bay, 23; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 23.
Runs Batted In
Tucker, Houston, 92; A.García, Texas, 91; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 83; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Bregman, Houston, 79; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 78; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 78; Semien, Texas, 78; 2 tied at 75.
Pitching
Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 11-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 11-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 11-7; Cole, New York, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; Kirby, Seattle, 10-8.
