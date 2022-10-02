THROUGH OCTOBER 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|142
|542
|171
|86
|.315
|Judge NYY
|154
|559
|174
|131
|.311
|Bogaerts Bos
|148
|551
|168
|83
|.305
|J.Abreu ChW
|155
|595
|181
|84
|.304
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Giménez Cle
|143
|480
|145
|65
|.302
|N.Lowe Tex
|153
|583
|176
|73
|.302
|Kwan Cle
|144
|551
|166
|88
|.301
|Alvarez Hou
|132
|459
|138
|93
|.301
|Y.Díaz TB
|136
|471
|140
|71
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 61; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Seager, Texas, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 31; 3 tied at 29.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 130; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 122; Tucker, Houston, 104; A.García, Texas, 98; Alvarez, Houston, 96; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 94; Bichette, Toronto, 93; Bregman, Houston, 92; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 89.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-6; Manoah, Toronto, 16-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 15-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Cole, New York, 13-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.