THROUGH APRIL 17

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
O.Miller Cle928149.500
Ramírez Cle935166.457
Choi TB1026116.423
Meadows Det724105.417
Anderson ChW728114.393
Kwan Cle826107.385
Franco TB1042168.381
N.Lowe Tex935133.371
Benintendi KC828102.357
Margot TB931112.355

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Rizzo, New York, 3; Verdugo, Boston, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 10; Brown, Oakland, 9; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; France, Seattle, 9; 8 tied at 8.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 13 tied at 1-0.

