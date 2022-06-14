THROUGH JUNE 13
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|59
|224
|75
|43
|.335
|M.Machado SD
|60
|230
|74
|42
|.322
|McNeil NYM
|58
|206
|66
|28
|.320
|Harper Phi
|55
|214
|68
|44
|.318
|Cooper Mia
|53
|188
|59
|21
|.314
|Iglesias Col
|49
|178
|55
|19
|.309
|Canha NYM
|50
|177
|53
|28
|.299
|Bell Was
|62
|224
|67
|32
|.299
|T.Turner LAD
|60
|235
|70
|30
|.298
|Lux LAD
|54
|169
|50
|33
|.296
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 18; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 16; Betts, Los Angeles, 16; Riley, Atlanta, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; Pederson, San Francisco, 13; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 13; Soto, Washington, 13.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 57; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 48; Harper, Philadelphia, 46; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 46; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 42; Arenado, St. Louis, 41; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 40; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; 3 tied at 38.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 7-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 7-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 7-0; Carrasco, New York, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Fried, Atlanta, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2; Darvish, San Diego, 6-3; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-3.
