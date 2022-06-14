THROUGH JUNE 13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL592247543.335
M.Machado SD602307442.322
McNeil NYM582066628.320
Harper Phi552146844.318
Cooper Mia531885921.314
Iglesias Col491785519.309
Canha NYM501775328.299
Bell Was622246732.299
T.Turner LAD602357030.298
Lux LAD541695033.296

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 18; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 16; Betts, Los Angeles, 16; Riley, Atlanta, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; Pederson, San Francisco, 13; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 13; Soto, Washington, 13.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 57; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 48; Harper, Philadelphia, 46; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 46; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 42; Arenado, St. Louis, 41; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 40; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; 3 tied at 38.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 7-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 7-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 7-0; Carrasco, New York, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Fried, Atlanta, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2; Darvish, San Diego, 6-3; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-3.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you