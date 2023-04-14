THROUGH APRIL 13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia1346237.500
Swanson ChC10401610.400
J.Rojas Ari1038157.395
Acuña Jr. Atl14592313.390
Stott Phi1460233.383
Estrada SF1246179.370
Cooper Mia1246174.370
Arenado StL1456208.357
Willi.Contreras Mil1037130.351
Hoerner ChC11491712.347

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 6; Muncy, Los Angeles, 5; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; Olson, Atlanta, 5; 7 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 14; Olson, Atlanta, 14; Muncy, Los Angeles, 13; Bohm, Philadelphia, 13; Arenado, St. Louis, 13; Gorman, St. Louis, 12; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 12; Alonso, New York, 12; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 11; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 11.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 3-0; Megill, New York, 3-0; 12 tied at 2-0.

