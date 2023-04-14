THROUGH APRIL 13
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|13
|46
|23
|7
|.500
|Swanson ChC
|10
|40
|16
|10
|.400
|J.Rojas Ari
|10
|38
|15
|7
|.395
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|14
|59
|23
|13
|.390
|Stott Phi
|14
|60
|23
|3
|.383
|Estrada SF
|12
|46
|17
|9
|.370
|Cooper Mia
|12
|46
|17
|4
|.370
|Arenado StL
|14
|56
|20
|8
|.357
|Willi.Contreras Mil
|10
|37
|13
|0
|.351
|Hoerner ChC
|11
|49
|17
|12
|.347
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 6; Muncy, Los Angeles, 5; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; Olson, Atlanta, 5; 7 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 14; Olson, Atlanta, 14; Muncy, Los Angeles, 13; Bohm, Philadelphia, 13; Arenado, St. Louis, 13; Gorman, St. Louis, 12; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 12; Alonso, New York, 12; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 11; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 11.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 3-0; Megill, New York, 3-0; 12 tied at 2-0.
