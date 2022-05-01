THROUGH APRIL 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
J.Crawford Sea22782913.372
Bogaerts Bos22843114.369
Benintendi KC2071267.366
Trout LAA19642217.344
Ramírez Cle21792712.342
France Sea22872912.333
Anderson ChW18722412.333
Meadows Det1864218.328
Neuse Oak1964217.328
Franco TB20832614.313

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 4 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; A.García, Texas, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; S.Murphy, Oakland, 14; Stanton, New York, 14.

Pitching

Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 3-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1; 8 tied at 2-0.

