THROUGH SEPTEMBER 8
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|135
|528
|185
|62
|.350
|Freeman LAD
|140
|553
|186
|114
|.336
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|140
|569
|190
|127
|.334
|Bellinger ChC
|112
|430
|137
|84
|.319
|Betts LAD
|133
|516
|162
|118
|.314
|Stott Phi
|132
|514
|151
|70
|.294
|Harper Phi
|106
|395
|116
|67
|.294
|Harris II Atl
|117
|419
|122
|62
|.291
|Carroll Ari
|138
|491
|140
|103
|.285
|L.Thomas Was
|135
|537
|153
|91
|.285
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 47; Alonso, New York, 43; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 41; Betts, Los Angeles, 38; Soler, Miami, 35; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; Riley, Atlanta, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Ozuna, Atlanta, 33; C.Walker, Arizona, 30.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 116; Alonso, New York, 103; Betts, Los Angeles, 99; Muncy, Los Angeles, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 91; C.Walker, Arizona, 91; Freeman, Los Angeles, 91; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 90; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 90; 2 tied at 88.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 16-3; Strider, Atlanta, 16-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-7; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Snell, San Diego, 13-9; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; Wacha, San Diego, 11-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.