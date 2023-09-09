THROUGH SEPTEMBER 8

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia13552818562.350
Freeman LAD140553186114.336
Acuña Jr. Atl140569190127.334
Bellinger ChC11243013784.319
Betts LAD133516162118.314
Stott Phi13251415170.294
Harper Phi10639511667.294
Harris II Atl11741912262.291
Carroll Ari138491140103.285
L.Thomas Was13553715391.285

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 47; Alonso, New York, 43; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 41; Betts, Los Angeles, 38; Soler, Miami, 35; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; Riley, Atlanta, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Ozuna, Atlanta, 33; C.Walker, Arizona, 30.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 116; Alonso, New York, 103; Betts, Los Angeles, 99; Muncy, Los Angeles, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 91; C.Walker, Arizona, 91; Freeman, Los Angeles, 91; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 90; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 90; 2 tied at 88.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 16-3; Strider, Atlanta, 16-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-7; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Snell, San Diego, 13-9; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; Wacha, San Diego, 11-3.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you