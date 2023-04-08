THROUGH APRIL 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Duvall Bos7291411.483
M.Chapman Tor935165.457
Guerrero Jr. Tor936167.444
Torres NYY824106.417
Suárez Sea936144.389
Bichette Tor942167.381
Straw Cle927107.370
Arozarena TB830118.367
Robert Jr. ChW941157.366
Franco TB833126.364

Home Runs

Duvall, Boston, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Robert Jr., Chicago, 4; 8 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 14; Duvall, Boston, 14; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Robert Jr., Chicago, 10; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; M.Chapman, Toronto, 9; 8 tied at 8.

Pitching

Springs, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Cole, New York, 2-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 2-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 2-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Clevinger, Chicago, 2-0; Brito, New York, 2-0; Houck, Boston, 2-0; May, Oakland, 2-1.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

