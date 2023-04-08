THROUGH APRIL 7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Duvall Bos
|7
|29
|14
|11
|.483
|M.Chapman Tor
|9
|35
|16
|5
|.457
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|9
|36
|16
|7
|.444
|Torres NYY
|8
|24
|10
|6
|.417
|Suárez Sea
|9
|36
|14
|4
|.389
|Bichette Tor
|9
|42
|16
|7
|.381
|Straw Cle
|9
|27
|10
|7
|.370
|Arozarena TB
|8
|30
|11
|8
|.367
|Robert Jr. ChW
|9
|41
|15
|7
|.366
|Franco TB
|8
|33
|12
|6
|.364
Home Runs
Duvall, Boston, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Robert Jr., Chicago, 4; 8 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 14; Duvall, Boston, 14; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Robert Jr., Chicago, 10; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; M.Chapman, Toronto, 9; 8 tied at 8.
Pitching
Springs, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Cole, New York, 2-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 2-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 2-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Clevinger, Chicago, 2-0; Brito, New York, 2-0; Houck, Boston, 2-0; May, Oakland, 2-1.
