THROUGH AUGUST 21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB10842113877.328
Bichette Tor10946414853.319
Ohtani LAA12345814095.306
J.Naylor Cle9636011041.306
Tucker Hou12345013371.296
Yoshida Bos11143412861.295
Merrifield Tor11744513158.294
Turner Bos11343512672.290
Witt Jr. KC12450614272.281
Franco TB11244212465.281

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 43; Robert Jr., Chicago, 33; A.García, Texas, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Burger, Miami, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 25; 4 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 94; A.García, Texas, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Devers, Boston, 85; Bregman, Houston, 82; Turner, Boston, 81; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 80; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 79; Semien, Texas, 79.

Pitching

Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-7; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 11-5; Cole, New York, 10-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 10-7.

