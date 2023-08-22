THROUGH AUGUST 21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|108
|421
|138
|77
|.328
|Bichette Tor
|109
|464
|148
|53
|.319
|Ohtani LAA
|123
|458
|140
|95
|.306
|J.Naylor Cle
|96
|360
|110
|41
|.306
|Tucker Hou
|123
|450
|133
|71
|.296
|Yoshida Bos
|111
|434
|128
|61
|.295
|Merrifield Tor
|117
|445
|131
|58
|.294
|Turner Bos
|113
|435
|126
|72
|.290
|Witt Jr. KC
|124
|506
|142
|72
|.281
|Franco TB
|112
|442
|124
|65
|.281
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 43; Robert Jr., Chicago, 33; A.García, Texas, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Burger, Miami, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 25; 4 tied at 24.
Runs Batted In
Tucker, Houston, 94; A.García, Texas, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Devers, Boston, 85; Bregman, Houston, 82; Turner, Boston, 81; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 80; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 79; Semien, Texas, 79.
Pitching
Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-7; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 11-5; Cole, New York, 10-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 10-7.
