THROUGH JUNE 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor8335311243.317
Y.Díaz TB702698554.316
Hays Bal752788742.313
Ohtani LAA823169860.310
Yoshida Bos732798541.305
Verdugo Bos763039052.297
J.Naylor Cle722677929.296
Taveras Tex692477341.296
J.Ramírez Cle773028950.295
Arozarena TB802858251.288

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Robert Jr., Chicago, 24; Devers, Boston, 20; A.García, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Jung, Texas, 17; Siri, Tampa Bay, 16.

Runs Batted In

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 67; A.García, Texas, 66; Devers, Boston, 64; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 58; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 57; Heim, Texas, 56; Semien, Texas, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Bregman, Houston, 53; 2 tied at 52.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; 2 tied at 7-1.

