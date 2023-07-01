THROUGH JUNE 30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|83
|353
|112
|43
|.317
|Y.Díaz TB
|70
|269
|85
|54
|.316
|Hays Bal
|75
|278
|87
|42
|.313
|Ohtani LAA
|82
|316
|98
|60
|.310
|Yoshida Bos
|73
|279
|85
|41
|.305
|Verdugo Bos
|76
|303
|90
|52
|.297
|J.Naylor Cle
|72
|267
|79
|29
|.296
|Taveras Tex
|69
|247
|73
|41
|.296
|J.Ramírez Cle
|77
|302
|89
|50
|.295
|Arozarena TB
|80
|285
|82
|51
|.288
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Robert Jr., Chicago, 24; Devers, Boston, 20; A.García, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Jung, Texas, 17; Siri, Tampa Bay, 16.
Runs Batted In
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 67; A.García, Texas, 66; Devers, Boston, 64; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 58; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 57; Heim, Texas, 56; Semien, Texas, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Bregman, Houston, 53; 2 tied at 52.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; 2 tied at 7-1.
