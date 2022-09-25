THROUGH SEPTEMBER 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bogaerts Bos14152716683.315
Judge NYY147542170125.314
Arraez Min13852416483.313
J.Abreu ChW15057817684.304
N.Lowe Tex14755917069.304
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
Giménez Cle13946514164.303
Alvarez Hou12844613592.303
Kwan Cle13953015884.298
Altuve Hou13450614996.294

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 117; Tucker, Houston, 104; Alvarez, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Bichette, Toronto, 91; Bregman, Houston, 90; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 90; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 88.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 15-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14-8; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.

