THROUGH SEPTEMBER 24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|141
|527
|166
|83
|.315
|Judge NYY
|147
|542
|170
|125
|.314
|Arraez Min
|138
|524
|164
|83
|.313
|J.Abreu ChW
|150
|578
|176
|84
|.304
|N.Lowe Tex
|147
|559
|170
|69
|.304
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Giménez Cle
|139
|465
|141
|64
|.303
|Alvarez Hou
|128
|446
|135
|92
|.303
|Kwan Cle
|139
|530
|158
|84
|.298
|Altuve Hou
|134
|506
|149
|96
|.294
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 117; Tucker, Houston, 104; Alvarez, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Bichette, Toronto, 91; Bregman, Houston, 90; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 90; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 88.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 15-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14-8; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.
