THROUGH SEPTEMBER 8
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Seager Tex
|97
|390
|132
|74
|.338
|Y.Díaz TB
|121
|468
|149
|85
|.318
|Bichette Tor
|115
|489
|154
|55
|.315
|Ohtani LAA
|135
|497
|151
|102
|.304
|Yoshida Bos
|124
|479
|139
|67
|.290
|Tucker Hou
|138
|504
|145
|83
|.288
|Hays Bal
|124
|456
|131
|70
|.287
|Turner Bos
|128
|488
|138
|82
|.283
|Ju.Rodríguez Sea
|135
|575
|162
|89
|.282
|Merrifield Tor
|132
|505
|142
|63
|.281
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Seager, Texas, 29; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; 3 tied at 27.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 100; Tucker, Houston, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 95; Turner, Boston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 92; Devers, Boston, 91; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 89; Seager, Texas, 86; T.Hernández, Seattle, 86.
Pitching
Bassitt, Toronto, 14-7; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-8; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Poche, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-4.
