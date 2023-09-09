THROUGH SEPTEMBER 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Seager Tex9739013274.338
Y.Díaz TB12146814985.318
Bichette Tor11548915455.315
Ohtani LAA135497151102.304
Yoshida Bos12447913967.290
Tucker Hou13850414583.288
Hays Bal12445613170.287
Turner Bos12848813882.283
Ju.Rodríguez Sea13557516289.282
Merrifield Tor13250514263.281

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Seager, Texas, 29; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; 3 tied at 27.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 100; Tucker, Houston, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 95; Turner, Boston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 92; Devers, Boston, 91; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 89; Seager, Texas, 86; T.Hernández, Seattle, 86.

Pitching

Bassitt, Toronto, 14-7; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-8; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Poche, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-4.

