THROUGH APRIL 28

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor26943516.372
Arozarena TB271053521.333
Kelenic Sea25872812.322
Guerrero Jr. Tor271063419.321
Trout LAA261033320.320
Y.Díaz TB26943023.319
Hays Bal25912916.319
Bichette Tor271143616.316
Dubón Hou23962918.302
Urshela LAA24932812.301

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 8; 9 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 29; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Semien, Texas, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 21; Rooker, Oakland, 20; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; 4 tied at 19.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 5-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; H.Brown, Houston, 3-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

