THROUGH APRIL 28
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|26
|94
|35
|16
|.372
|Arozarena TB
|27
|105
|35
|21
|.333
|Kelenic Sea
|25
|87
|28
|12
|.322
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|27
|106
|34
|19
|.321
|Trout LAA
|26
|103
|33
|20
|.320
|Y.Díaz TB
|26
|94
|30
|23
|.319
|Hays Bal
|25
|91
|29
|16
|.319
|Bichette Tor
|27
|114
|36
|16
|.316
|Dubón Hou
|23
|96
|29
|18
|.302
|Urshela LAA
|24
|93
|28
|12
|.301
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 8; 9 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 29; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Semien, Texas, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 21; Rooker, Oakland, 20; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; 4 tied at 19.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 5-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; H.Brown, Houston, 3-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0.
