THROUGH AUGUST 6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|96
|360
|117
|59
|.325
|Devers Bos
|92
|368
|116
|63
|.315
|Bogaerts Bos
|104
|385
|120
|59
|.312
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|97
|357
|111
|47
|.311
|France Sea
|89
|352
|108
|40
|.307
|Benintendi KC
|102
|372
|113
|42
|.304
|Alvarez Hou
|92
|320
|97
|69
|.303
|T.Anderson ChW
|79
|332
|100
|50
|.301
|Robert ChW
|76
|313
|94
|49
|.300
|Giménez Cle
|95
|310
|93
|42
|.300
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 87; Alvarez, Houston, 73; A.García, Texas, 70; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 64; Stanton, New York, 61; 3 tied at 59.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3.
