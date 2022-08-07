THROUGH AUGUST 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min9636011759.325
Devers Bos9236811663.315
Bogaerts Bos10438512059.312
Gurriel Jr. Tor9735711147.311
France Sea8935210840.307
Benintendi KC10237211342.304
Alvarez Hou923209769.303
T.Anderson ChW7933210050.301
Robert ChW763139449.300
Giménez Cle953109342.300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 87; Alvarez, Houston, 73; A.García, Texas, 70; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 64; Stanton, New York, 61; 3 tied at 59.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3.

