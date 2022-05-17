THROUGH MAY 16

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Machado SD351284627.359
Hosmer SD331234315.350
Bell Was361294323.333
Bohm Phi331083417.315
Arenado StL331253916.312
Goldschmidt StL331253921.312
Cron Col351354219.311
Segura Phi291103419.309
McNeil NYM341173616.308
Harper Phi341314029.305

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 9; Renfroe, Milwaukee, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; Cron, Colorado, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 8; Arenado, St. Louis, 8; Soto, Washington, 8; Alonso, New York, 8; 7 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Tellez, Milwaukee, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; Alonso, New York, 29; Harper, Philadelphia, 27; Cron, Colorado, 27; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 25; Hosmer, San Diego, 24; Adames, Milwaukee, 24; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 23; M.Machado, San Diego, 23.

Pitching

Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; Suárez, Philadelphia, 4-1; 5 tied at 4-2.

