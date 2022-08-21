THROUGH AUGUST 20

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min10640213467.333
Giménez Cle10835611048.309
J.Abreu ChW11945414066.308
Kirk Tor10634910650.304
Gurriel Jr. Tor10739712049.302
Kwan Cle10739912062.301
Bogaerts Bos11542712865.300
Benintendi KC11542012548.298
Devers Bos10441612367.296
Judge NYY11743712998.295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; 3 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 102; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 99; Tucker, Houston, 81; Alvarez, Houston, 77; A.García, Texas, 75; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 75; Bregman, Houston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Suárez, Seattle, 69; Rizzo, New York, 68.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-4; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; L.Garcia, Houston, 10-8.

