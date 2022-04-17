THROUGH APRIL 16
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arenado StL
|8
|30
|13
|9
|.433
|Olson Atl
|10
|34
|14
|7
|.412
|Suzuki ChC
|8
|22
|9
|6
|.409
|Hayes Pit
|9
|30
|12
|5
|.400
|Hosmer SD
|9
|33
|13
|3
|.394
|Happ ChC
|7
|25
|9
|3
|.360
|El.Díaz Col
|7
|25
|9
|2
|.360
|T.Turner LAD
|8
|34
|12
|5
|.353
|M.Machado SD
|10
|40
|14
|8
|.350
|Bell Was
|11
|40
|14
|9
|.350
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 5; Arenado, St. Louis, 4; Albies, Atlanta, 4; 8 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 14; Arenado, St. Louis, 12; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 10; Suzuki, Chicago, 10; Cron, Colorado, 10; S.Marte, New York, 10; Bell, Washington, 10; Profar, San Diego, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; 4 tied at 8.
Pitching
Bassitt, New York, 2-0; Scherzer, New York, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Chacín, Colorado, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; 14 tied at 1-0.
