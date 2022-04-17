THROUGH APRIL 16

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arenado StL830139.433
Olson Atl1034147.412
Suzuki ChC82296.409
Hayes Pit930125.400
Hosmer SD933133.394
Happ ChC72593.360
El.Díaz Col72592.360
T.Turner LAD834125.353
M.Machado SD1040148.350
Bell Was1140149.350

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 5; Arenado, St. Louis, 4; Albies, Atlanta, 4; 8 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 14; Arenado, St. Louis, 12; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 10; Suzuki, Chicago, 10; Cron, Colorado, 10; S.Marte, New York, 10; Bell, Washington, 10; Profar, San Diego, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; 4 tied at 8.

Pitching

Bassitt, New York, 2-0; Scherzer, New York, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Chacín, Colorado, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; 14 tied at 1-0.

