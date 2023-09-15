THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|141
|553
|193
|67
|.349
|Freeman LAD
|145
|575
|194
|121
|.337
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|147
|597
|201
|135
|.337
|Bellinger ChC
|116
|446
|141
|87
|.316
|Betts LAD
|137
|529
|165
|120
|.312
|Harper Phi
|113
|416
|122
|74
|.293
|Harris II Atl
|124
|447
|131
|70
|.293
|Stott Phi
|139
|539
|154
|74
|.286
|Hoerner ChC
|137
|572
|163
|91
|.285
|Willi.Contreras Mil
|126
|483
|136
|76
|.282
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 51; Alonso, New York, 45; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 43; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Soler, Miami, 35; Riley, Atlanta, 35; Ozuna, Atlanta, 34; 2 tied at 30.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 128; Alonso, New York, 112; Betts, Los Angeles, 103; Muncy, Los Angeles, 98; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 98; Albies, Atlanta, 95; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 94; Freeman, Los Angeles, 93; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 93; C.Walker, Arizona, 91.
Pitching
Strider, Atlanta, 17-5; Steele, Chicago, 16-3; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-8; Snell, San Diego, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 12-8; 2 tied at 12-9.
