THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia14155319367.349
Freeman LAD145575194121.337
Acuña Jr. Atl147597201135.337
Bellinger ChC11644614187.316
Betts LAD137529165120.312
Harper Phi11341612274.293
Harris II Atl12444713170.293
Stott Phi13953915474.286
Hoerner ChC13757216391.285
Willi.Contreras Mil12648313676.282

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 51; Alonso, New York, 45; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 43; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Soler, Miami, 35; Riley, Atlanta, 35; Ozuna, Atlanta, 34; 2 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 128; Alonso, New York, 112; Betts, Los Angeles, 103; Muncy, Los Angeles, 98; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 98; Albies, Atlanta, 95; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 94; Freeman, Los Angeles, 93; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 93; C.Walker, Arizona, 91.

Pitching

Strider, Atlanta, 17-5; Steele, Chicago, 16-3; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-8; Snell, San Diego, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 12-8; 2 tied at 12-9.

