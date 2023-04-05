THROUGH APRIL 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor519114.579
Duvall Bos521107.476
Moncada ChW625113.440
Ward LAA523105.435
Torres NYY61985.421
Franco TB624104.417
Kiermaier Tor41772.412
Larnach Min62394.391
Bichette Tor52494.375
Trout LAA51665.375

Home Runs

Raley, Tampa Bay, 3; Gallo, Minnesota, 3; Tucker, Houston, 3; 22 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 10; Duvall, Boston, 9; Siri, Tampa Bay, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Tucker, Houston, 8; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; 10 tied at 6.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 2-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 2-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2-0; May, Oakland, 2-1; 20 tied at 1-0.

