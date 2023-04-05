THROUGH APRIL 4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|5
|19
|11
|4
|.579
|Duvall Bos
|5
|21
|10
|7
|.476
|Moncada ChW
|6
|25
|11
|3
|.440
|Ward LAA
|5
|23
|10
|5
|.435
|Torres NYY
|6
|19
|8
|5
|.421
|Franco TB
|6
|24
|10
|4
|.417
|Kiermaier Tor
|4
|17
|7
|2
|.412
|Larnach Min
|6
|23
|9
|4
|.391
|Bichette Tor
|5
|24
|9
|4
|.375
|Trout LAA
|5
|16
|6
|5
|.375
Home Runs
Raley, Tampa Bay, 3; Gallo, Minnesota, 3; Tucker, Houston, 3; 22 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 10; Duvall, Boston, 9; Siri, Tampa Bay, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Tucker, Houston, 8; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; 10 tied at 6.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 2-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 2-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2-0; May, Oakland, 2-1; 20 tied at 1-0.
