THROUGH JUNE 8
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|49
|170
|61
|32
|.359
|Anderson ChW
|40
|163
|58
|24
|.356
|J.Martinez Bos
|47
|184
|65
|33
|.353
|Devers Bos
|56
|234
|80
|43
|.342
|France Sea
|57
|226
|74
|27
|.327
|Bogaerts Bos
|56
|210
|67
|36
|.319
|Benintendi KC
|55
|205
|64
|19
|.312
|Judge NYY
|55
|210
|65
|48
|.310
|Mancini Bal
|54
|204
|62
|25
|.304
|Alvarez Hou
|51
|184
|55
|38
|.299
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Buxton, Minnesota, 15; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Stanton, New York, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 55; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; France, Seattle, 38; Stanton, New York, 36; A.García, Texas, 36; Tucker, Houston, 34; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.
