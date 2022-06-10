THROUGH JUNE 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min491706132.359
Anderson ChW401635824.356
J.Martinez Bos471846533.353
Devers Bos562348043.342
France Sea572267427.327
Bogaerts Bos562106736.319
Benintendi KC552056419.312
Judge NYY552106548.310
Mancini Bal542046225.304
Alvarez Hou511845538.299

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Buxton, Minnesota, 15; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Stanton, New York, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 55; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; France, Seattle, 38; Stanton, New York, 36; A.García, Texas, 36; Tucker, Houston, 34; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

