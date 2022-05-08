THROUGH MAY 7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ward LAA
|21
|73
|26
|19
|.356
|Benintendi KC
|23
|82
|29
|8
|.354
|O.Miller Cle
|21
|68
|24
|18
|.353
|J.Crawford Sea
|28
|97
|33
|14
|.340
|Anderson ChW
|23
|92
|31
|15
|.337
|Bogaerts Bos
|27
|104
|35
|16
|.337
|France Sea
|28
|111
|36
|13
|.324
|Trout LAA
|24
|84
|27
|19
|.321
|Kwan Cle
|21
|72
|23
|15
|.319
|Margot TB
|23
|80
|25
|9
|.313
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; 5 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Margot, Tampa Bay, 19; Judge, New York, 19; Walsh, Los Angeles, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; 3 tied at 17.
Pitching
Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.
