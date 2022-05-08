THROUGH MAY 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Ward LAA21732619.356
Benintendi KC2382298.354
O.Miller Cle21682418.353
J.Crawford Sea28973314.340
Anderson ChW23923115.337
Bogaerts Bos271043516.337
France Sea281113613.324
Trout LAA24842719.321
Kwan Cle21722315.319
Margot TB2380259.313

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; 5 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Margot, Tampa Bay, 19; Judge, New York, 19; Walsh, Los Angeles, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; 3 tied at 17.

Pitching

Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.

