THROUGH MARCH 31

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Franco TB2852.625
Urshela LAA2853.625
A.García Tex2853.625
Rutschman Bal21062.600
France Sea2742.571
Meadows Det2740.571
Vázquez Min2740.571
Duvall Bos2954.556
Judge NYY2952.556
Bichette Tor21052.500

Home Runs

Garver, Texas, 2; Duvall, Boston, 2; 23 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Garver, Texas, 6; Duvall, Boston, 6; Grossman, Texas, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; Ward, Los Angeles, 4; Rutschman, Baltimore, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4.

Pitching

16 tied at 1-0.

