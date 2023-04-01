THROUGH MARCH 31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Franco TB
|2
|8
|5
|2
|.625
|Urshela LAA
|2
|8
|5
|3
|.625
|A.García Tex
|2
|8
|5
|3
|.625
|Rutschman Bal
|2
|10
|6
|2
|.600
|France Sea
|2
|7
|4
|2
|.571
|Meadows Det
|2
|7
|4
|0
|.571
|Vázquez Min
|2
|7
|4
|0
|.571
|Duvall Bos
|2
|9
|5
|4
|.556
|Judge NYY
|2
|9
|5
|2
|.556
|Bichette Tor
|2
|10
|5
|2
|.500
Home Runs
Garver, Texas, 2; Duvall, Boston, 2; 23 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
Garver, Texas, 6; Duvall, Boston, 6; Grossman, Texas, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; Ward, Los Angeles, 4; Rutschman, Baltimore, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4.
Pitching
16 tied at 1-0.
