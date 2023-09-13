THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia13854018864.348
Freeman LAD144572194121.339
Acuña Jr. Atl145589196132.333
Bellinger ChC11644614187.316
Betts LAD136527164120.311
Harper Phi11141112273.297
Harris II Atl12243912969.294
Stott Phi13753215374.288
Hoerner ChC13757216391.285
Willi.Contreras Mil12347313374.281

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 51; Alonso, New York, 44; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 43; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Soler, Miami, 35; Ozuna, Atlanta, 34; Riley, Atlanta, 34; C.Walker, Arizona, 30.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 128; Alonso, New York, 105; Betts, Los Angeles, 103; Muncy, Los Angeles, 98; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 97; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 94; Albies, Atlanta, 93; Freeman, Los Angeles, 93; C.Walker, Arizona, 91; 2 tied at 90.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 16-3; Strider, Atlanta, 16-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-7; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Snell, San Diego, 13-9; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 12-8; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

