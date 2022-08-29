THROUGH AUGUST 28

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL12145615492.338
Freeman LAD12749916391.327
McNeil NYM11541113255.321
T.Turner LAD12751716182.311
J.Iglesias Col10940512448.306
Arenado StL11844813762.306
M.Machado SD11845413881.304
Lux LAD11235810561.293
Hoerner ChC11440511842.291
S.Marte NYM11144312972.291

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 35; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 33; Betts, Los Angeles, 31; Alonso, New York, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 31; C.Walker, Arizona, 30; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 27; Olson, Atlanta, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105; Alonso, New York, 105; Olson, Atlanta, 87; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 86; Arenado, St. Louis, 85; Lindor, New York, 85; Cron, Colorado, 84; Riley, Atlanta, 83; M.Machado, San Diego, 81; Freeman, Los Angeles, 81.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Wright, Atlanta, 16-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 14-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 13-2; Carrasco, New York, 13-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-4; Alcantara, Miami, 12-6; Rodón, San Francisco, 12-6; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 11-5; 4 tied at 11-7.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

