THROUGH JUNE 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min541926834.354
J.Martinez Bos522037036.345
Devers Bos612538449.332
Bogaerts Bos602237337.327
France Sea622457929.322
Judge NYY592277152.313
Alvarez Hou572056439.312
Brantley Hou552076223.300
Benintendi KC602256722.298
J.Crawford Sea582126328.297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; 3 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 41; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Tucker, Houston, 39; Devers, Boston, 38.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Cole, New York, 6-1; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3; Pivetta, Boston, 6-5.

