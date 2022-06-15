THROUGH JUNE 14
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|54
|192
|68
|34
|.354
|J.Martinez Bos
|52
|203
|70
|36
|.345
|Devers Bos
|61
|253
|84
|49
|.332
|Bogaerts Bos
|60
|223
|73
|37
|.327
|France Sea
|62
|245
|79
|29
|.322
|Judge NYY
|59
|227
|71
|52
|.313
|Alvarez Hou
|57
|205
|64
|39
|.312
|Brantley Hou
|55
|207
|62
|23
|.300
|Benintendi KC
|60
|225
|67
|22
|.298
|J.Crawford Sea
|58
|212
|63
|28
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; 3 tied at 13.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 41; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Tucker, Houston, 39; Devers, Boston, 38.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Cole, New York, 6-1; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3; Pivetta, Boston, 6-5.
