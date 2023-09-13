THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Seager Tex10140813979.341
Y.Díaz TB12548515788.324
Bichette Tor11850015455.308
Ohtani LAA135497151102.304
Yoshida Bos12648814269.291
Ju.Rodríguez Sea13959217194.289
Hays Bal12847013572.287
Tucker Hou14251814886.286
Turner Bos13250514384.283
Merrifield Tor13450914364.281

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Seager, Texas, 30; Devers, Boston, 30; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Raleigh, Seattle, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 104; A.García, Texas, 100; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Turner, Boston, 94; Devers, Boston, 94; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager, Texas, 89; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 89; 2 tied at 88.

Pitching

Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 14-8; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 13-7; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bello, Boston, 12-8; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Poche, Tampa Bay, 11-3.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you