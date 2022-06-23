THROUGH JUNE 22

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL672578750.339
M.Machado SD662538348.328
McNeil NYM652267433.327
Harper Phi612337648.326
Cooper Mia592146723.313
T.Turner LAD672648136.307
Iglesias Col562046220.304
Freeman LAD672627944.302
Cron Col692708144.300
Bell Was712547537.295

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 20; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Pederson, San Francisco, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; 6 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 60; Cron, Colorado, 52; Lindor, New York, 52; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 50; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Arenado, St. Louis, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 45; Bell, Washington, 44.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Alcantara, Miami, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; Wright, Atlanta, 7-4; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

