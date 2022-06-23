THROUGH JUNE 22
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|67
|257
|87
|50
|.339
|M.Machado SD
|66
|253
|83
|48
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|65
|226
|74
|33
|.327
|Harper Phi
|61
|233
|76
|48
|.326
|Cooper Mia
|59
|214
|67
|23
|.313
|T.Turner LAD
|67
|264
|81
|36
|.307
|Iglesias Col
|56
|204
|62
|20
|.304
|Freeman LAD
|67
|262
|79
|44
|.302
|Cron Col
|69
|270
|81
|44
|.300
|Bell Was
|71
|254
|75
|37
|.295
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 20; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Pederson, San Francisco, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; 6 tied at 14.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 60; Cron, Colorado, 52; Lindor, New York, 52; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 50; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Arenado, St. Louis, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 45; Bell, Washington, 44.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Alcantara, Miami, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; Wright, Atlanta, 7-4; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2.
