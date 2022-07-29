THROUGH JULY 28

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min8832410854.333
Devers Bos8734911362.324
Bogaerts Bos9635211256.318
Benintendi KC9435111140.316
Kirk Tor882889148.316
Gurriel Jr. Tor8932610242.313
France Sea8533610438.310
T.Anderson ChW702949148.310
Alvarez Hou832888965.309
Robert ChW743069248.301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 83; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 80; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Tucker, Houston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; A.García, Texas, 61; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-6.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

