THROUGH SEPTEMBER 20

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Freeman LAD147572189109.330
Goldschmidt StL140525169103.322
McNeil NYM13749015464.314
T.Turner LAD14659918293.304
M.Machado SD13752815791.297
Arenado StL13852415570.296
S.Marte NYM11846613676.292
Hoerner ChC12544412951.291
Bohm Phi13853315475.289
J.Turner LAD12044012661.286

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 40; Alonso, New York, 37; Riley, Atlanta, 37; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; C.Walker, Arizona, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 34; Tellez, Milwaukee, 32; Adames, Milwaukee, 31; 3 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 121; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 112; Cron, Colorado, 101; Lindor, New York, 99; Arenado, St. Louis, 98; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Adames, Milwaukee, 95; Freeman, Los Angeles, 94; M.Machado, San Diego, 93; Riley, Atlanta, 92.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 19-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-4; Carrasco, New York, 15-6; Darvish, San Diego, 15-7; Bassitt, New York, 14-8; Fried, Atlanta, 13-6; Alcantara, Miami, 13-8; Rodón, San Francisco, 13-8.

