THROUGH APRIL 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
O.Miller Cle928149.500
Ramírez Cle935166.457
Choi TB922106.455
Meadows Det724105.417
Anderson ChW728114.393
Kwan Cle826107.385
Franco TB1042168.381
J.Crawford Sea929115.379
N.Lowe Tex832122.375
Devers Bos938148.368

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Verdugo, Boston, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Rizzo, New York, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; 16 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 10; Brown, Oakland, 9; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; Heim, Texas, 8; Verdugo, Boston, 8; Rizzo, New York, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Stanton, New York, 8; S.Murphy, Oakland, 8.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 15 tied at 1-0.

