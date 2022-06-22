THROUGH JUNE 21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min592107638.362
Bogaerts Bos672518442.335
Vaughn ChW501926423.333
J.Martinez Bos592307639.330
Devers Bos682749053.328
France Sea682698632.320
Alvarez Hou612196945.315
Kirk Tor601895832.307
J.Ramírez Cle612317042.303
Robert ChW532236732.300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Alvarez, Houston, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Alvarez, Houston, 51; Judge, New York, 50; Rizzo, New York, 49; Story, Boston, 48; Tucker, Houston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; France, Seattle, 45; 2 tied at 43.

Pitching

Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2.

