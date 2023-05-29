THROUGH MAY 28
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|49
|181
|68
|19
|.376
|Freeman LAD
|54
|215
|72
|44
|.335
|E.Díaz Col
|46
|156
|52
|21
|.333
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|53
|210
|70
|48
|.333
|Gurriel Jr. Ari
|47
|178
|56
|29
|.315
|Nimmo NYM
|53
|206
|63
|32
|.306
|T.Estrada SF
|47
|193
|58
|30
|.301
|Castellanos Phi
|53
|207
|62
|35
|.300
|Meneses Was
|50
|210
|62
|20
|.295
|Goldschmidt StL
|53
|204
|60
|37
|.294
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 20; Muncy, Los Angeles, 17; Soler, Miami, 17; Olson, Atlanta, 16; Wisdom, Chicago, 14; Gorman, St. Louis, 13; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 13; Tellez, Milwaukee, 12; 6 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 46; Olson, Atlanta, 41; Gorman, St. Louis, 40; Lindor, New York, 39; Muncy, Los Angeles, 38; Murphy, Atlanta, 37; Bohm, Philadelphia, 37; Soler, Miami, 35; Arenado, St. Louis, 35; 3 tied at 34.
Pitching
Keller, Pittsburgh, 6-1; Gallen, Arizona, 6-2; Steele, Chicago, 6-2; Kelly, Arizona, 6-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-4; Wacha, San Diego, 5-1; Strider, Atlanta, 5-2; Smyly, Chicago, 5-2; Ty.Megill, New York, 5-3; 3 tied at 5-4.
