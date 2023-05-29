THROUGH MAY 28

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia491816819.376
Freeman LAD542157244.335
E.Díaz Col461565221.333
Acuña Jr. Atl532107048.333
Gurriel Jr. Ari471785629.315
Nimmo NYM532066332.306
T.Estrada SF471935830.301
Castellanos Phi532076235.300
Meneses Was502106220.295
Goldschmidt StL532046037.294

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 20; Muncy, Los Angeles, 17; Soler, Miami, 17; Olson, Atlanta, 16; Wisdom, Chicago, 14; Gorman, St. Louis, 13; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 13; Tellez, Milwaukee, 12; 6 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 46; Olson, Atlanta, 41; Gorman, St. Louis, 40; Lindor, New York, 39; Muncy, Los Angeles, 38; Murphy, Atlanta, 37; Bohm, Philadelphia, 37; Soler, Miami, 35; Arenado, St. Louis, 35; 3 tied at 34.

Pitching

Keller, Pittsburgh, 6-1; Gallen, Arizona, 6-2; Steele, Chicago, 6-2; Kelly, Arizona, 6-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-4; Wacha, San Diego, 5-1; Strider, Atlanta, 5-2; Smyly, Chicago, 5-2; Ty.Megill, New York, 5-3; 3 tied at 5-4.

