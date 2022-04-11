THROUGH APRIL 10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Kwan Cle
|4
|13
|9
|6
|.692
|O.Miller Cle
|4
|11
|6
|4
|.545
|Franco TB
|3
|11
|6
|1
|.545
|Benintendi KC
|4
|13
|7
|2
|.538
|Clement Cle
|3
|8
|4
|3
|.500
|Santander Bal
|4
|10
|5
|1
|.500
|Seager Tex
|3
|13
|6
|3
|.462
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|3
|11
|5
|3
|.455
|Verdugo Bos
|3
|11
|5
|1
|.455
|N.Lowe Tex
|3
|11
|5
|0
|.455
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Jansen, Toronto, 2; Rizzo, New York, 2; Vaughn, Chicago, 2; B.Miller, Texas, 2; Haniger, Seattle, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2; Mercado, Cleveland, 2.
Runs Batted In
Mercado, Cleveland, 8; Rizzo, New York, 6; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Sánchez, Minnesota, 5; B.Miller, Texas, 5; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 5; Haniger, Seattle, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; 10 tied at 4.
Pitching
24 tied at 1-0.
