THROUGH APRIL 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Kwan Cle41396.692
O.Miller Cle41164.545
Franco TB31161.545
Benintendi KC41372.538
Clement Cle3843.500
Santander Bal41051.500
Seager Tex31363.462
Guerrero Jr. Tor31153.455
Verdugo Bos31151.455
N.Lowe Tex31150.455

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Jansen, Toronto, 2; Rizzo, New York, 2; Vaughn, Chicago, 2; B.Miller, Texas, 2; Haniger, Seattle, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2; Mercado, Cleveland, 2.

Runs Batted In

Mercado, Cleveland, 8; Rizzo, New York, 6; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Sánchez, Minnesota, 5; B.Miller, Texas, 5; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 5; Haniger, Seattle, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; 10 tied at 4.

Pitching

24 tied at 1-0.

