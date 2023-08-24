THROUGH AUGUST 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB10942514077.329
Bichette Tor11046814953.318
Ohtani LAA12646714297.304
Yoshida Bos11243512861.294
Tucker Hou12445413372.293
Merrifield Tor11844913158.292
Turner Bos11443812673.288
Hays Bal11241311657.281
Franco TB11244212465.281
Witt Jr. KC12651414473.280

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 33; A.García, Texas, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 27; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; 2 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 95; A.García, Texas, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 91; Devers, Boston, 85; Bregman, Houston, 82; Turner, Boston, 81; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 81; Suárez, Seattle, 80; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 80; 3 tied at 79.

Pitching

Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-7; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Cole, New York, 10-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 10-7.

