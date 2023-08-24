THROUGH AUGUST 23
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|109
|425
|140
|77
|.329
|Bichette Tor
|110
|468
|149
|53
|.318
|Ohtani LAA
|126
|467
|142
|97
|.304
|Yoshida Bos
|112
|435
|128
|61
|.294
|Tucker Hou
|124
|454
|133
|72
|.293
|Merrifield Tor
|118
|449
|131
|58
|.292
|Turner Bos
|114
|438
|126
|73
|.288
|Hays Bal
|112
|413
|116
|57
|.281
|Franco TB
|112
|442
|124
|65
|.281
|Witt Jr. KC
|126
|514
|144
|73
|.280
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 33; A.García, Texas, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 27; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; 2 tied at 24.
Runs Batted In
Tucker, Houston, 95; A.García, Texas, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 91; Devers, Boston, 85; Bregman, Houston, 82; Turner, Boston, 81; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 81; Suárez, Seattle, 80; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 80; 3 tied at 79.
Pitching
Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-7; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Cole, New York, 10-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 10-7.
