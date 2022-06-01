THROUGH MAY 31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|J.Martinez Bos
|41
|160
|58
|30
|.363
|Anderson ChW
|40
|163
|58
|24
|.356
|Arraez Min
|43
|148
|52
|25
|.351
|France Sea
|49
|193
|67
|23
|.347
|Devers Bos
|50
|210
|72
|38
|.343
|Benintendi KC
|48
|177
|58
|16
|.328
|Bogaerts Bos
|49
|184
|59
|30
|.321
|Mancini Bal
|47
|178
|54
|16
|.303
|Judge NYY
|47
|178
|54
|39
|.303
|Trout LAA
|45
|162
|49
|37
|.302
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Seager, Texas, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Judge, New York, 38; Story, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; A.García, Texas, 31; 4 tied at 29.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.
