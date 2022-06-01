THROUGH MAY 31

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
J.Martinez Bos411605830.363
Anderson ChW401635824.356
Arraez Min431485225.351
France Sea491936723.347
Devers Bos502107238.343
Benintendi KC481775816.328
Bogaerts Bos491845930.321
Mancini Bal471785416.303
Judge NYY471785439.303
Trout LAA451624937.302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Seager, Texas, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Judge, New York, 38; Story, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; A.García, Texas, 31; 4 tied at 29.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you