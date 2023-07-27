THROUGH JULY 26
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|86
|327
|104
|60
|.318
|Yoshida Bos
|89
|348
|110
|53
|.316
|Bichette Tor
|102
|434
|137
|49
|.316
|Tucker Hou
|101
|365
|111
|58
|.304
|J.Naylor Cle
|91
|341
|103
|40
|.302
|Merrifield Tor
|94
|344
|103
|46
|.299
|Ohtani LAA
|101
|382
|114
|79
|.298
|Hays Bal
|91
|336
|99
|47
|.295
|J.Ramírez Cle
|98
|387
|113
|64
|.292
|Turner Bos
|98
|374
|108
|65
|.289
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; Devers, Boston, 25; A.García, Texas, 25; Burger, Chicago, 22; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; 3 tied at 18.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 76; Devers, Boston, 76; Heim, Texas, 70; Tucker, Houston, 69; Turner, Boston, 66; Bregman, Houston, 66; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; Semien, Texas, 63.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-6; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-7; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8.
