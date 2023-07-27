THROUGH JULY 26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB8632710460.318
Yoshida Bos8934811053.316
Bichette Tor10243413749.316
Tucker Hou10136511158.304
J.Naylor Cle9134110340.302
Merrifield Tor9434410346.299
Ohtani LAA10138211479.298
Hays Bal913369947.295
J.Ramírez Cle9838711364.292
Turner Bos9837410865.289

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; Devers, Boston, 25; A.García, Texas, 25; Burger, Chicago, 22; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; 3 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 76; Devers, Boston, 76; Heim, Texas, 70; Tucker, Houston, 69; Turner, Boston, 66; Bregman, Houston, 66; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; Semien, Texas, 63.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-6; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-7; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8.

